BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in a robbery at the Walmart on Fashion Place.

The man involved allegedly attempted to steal merchandise on Jan. 11 at about 10:40 p.m., according to the police department. When the man was confronted he allegedly pepper-sprayed the security guard and ran off.

Police described the man as about 30 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a medium build and a black mustache. The night of the incident he was wearing a black beanie, a black shirt and a black jacket.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Juarez at 661-326-3553 or the police department at 661-327-7111.