Police issue reminder of Secret Witness reward in Bakersfield 3 case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Secret Witness reward of up to $16,000 is still being offered in connection with the case of the Bakersfield 3, police said Monday.

The $16,000 specifically is for information leading to a resolution in the disappearance of Baylee Despot, and a $10,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible in the killing of Micah Holsonbake.

Human remains belonging to Holsonbake were found in the Kern River in August, and police say they believe his death and Despot’s disappearance are connected.

Despot’s then-boyfriend, Matthew Queen, said he last saw her April in a neighborhood near Palm Avenue and Renfro Road, but little other info has ever been released.

James Kulstad, the third person involved in the trio of unsolved cases known as the Bakersfield 3, was shot and killed in southwest Bakersfield April 8, 2018. The death of Kulstad, 38, occurred only a few weeks after Holsonbake, his friend, went missing.

Despot knew both men. She went missing weeks after Kulstad’s death.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to call Detective Garrett at 326-3504, the BPD at 327-7111 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.