BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a woman’s death in northwest Bakersfield, according to Sgt. Andrew Tipton.

Tipton told 17 News that officers responded to a report of a dead woman in the 9800 block of Valerio Court on Saturday, Dec. 2 at approximately 3:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, Tipton said officers arrived and located a dead woman with a gunshot wound.

Investigators responded to the scene, and this is still an ongoing investigation. It is unknown if this incident is being investigated as a homicide.

17 News has reached out to BPD for more information regarding the circumstances of the woman’s death.

