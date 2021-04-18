Police investigating vehicle theft, alleged hate crime at Southwest Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a truck theft following an alleged hate crime in Southwest Bakersfield.

A man identifying himself as Jesus Sanders says he’s lived in a neighborhood off Akers and Wilson roads on Colleen Street for five years. He says vandals targeted his home Thursday after neighbors told him they want him and his family gone.

“My house is spray painted. My truck has the N-word spray painted all on it.” Sanders told 17 News Saturday. “I’m like, ‘Who would do something like this?”

A photo of the trailer with the racist slur was posted to social media, and police said, Sanders told them the truck was stolen the next day. Sanders said he fears for his safety.

“They came back and busted the windows out and stole the truck and the trailer. And it was sitting right across the street there. Come out. Glass all on the ground. Truck gone, everything gone.”

On Saturday night, the Bakersfield Police Department said the vandalism to the home and truck trailer was not reported to them, but early Saturday morning took a report of the truck and trailer being stolen from the home.

Police said a third party alerted them to the vandalism at the home and the racial slur to the trailer. Officers returned to the home Saturday afternoon and said the home was recently vandalized but the damage did not include racial slurs.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the alleged vandalism or vehicle theft is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.