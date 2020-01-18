Police investigating theft of donation jar for Senor Pepe’s employee battling cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Management at Senor Pepe’s says police are investigating after a woman is seen on surveillance video taking a donation jar for a beloved employee being treated for cancer.

In a post on Instagram Friday afternoon, Senor Pepe’s shared video of a woman appearing to take a jar from behind a counter and walking out with it.

The donation jar is one of the restaurant’s “beloved, loyal, hardworking employees.” Management says the employee still shows up for work despite cancer treatments.

Senor Pepe’s shared photos of the woman seen on camera walking out with the donation jar.

Woman suspected of stealing donation jar from Senor Pepe’s / Photo: Senor Pepe’s – Instagram

Suspected getaway vehicle / Photo: Senor Pepe’s – Instagram

Bakersfield police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 327-7111.