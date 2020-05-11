Police: 2 incidents leave 3 stabbed; 1 dead at Kern Medical

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said one of the three people who walked into Memorial Hospital with stab wounds has died. Two other people were involved in an unrelated incident and are expected to survive.

Police said the incidents were not related but the three victims went into the Memorial Hospital emergency room on 34th Street seeking treatment at around the same time. Police were first called to the area at around 9:30 p.m Sunday.

Initially, it was believed the three were stabbed in area nearby but police learned one of the victims had been stabbed in the 600 block of Water Street. That victim, an adult male, was taken to Kern Medical and later died of his wounds. Police said Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies are now investigating at Water Street late Sunday night.

Memorial Hospital was temporarily placed on lockdown because it wasn’t immediately known if the three people were stabbed at the hospital, police said.

Police said the two others who entered Memorial Hospital were involved in an altercation in the 3900 block of Union Avenue. Their wounds are not considered life threatening.

Authorities are investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information on the deadly stabbing is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

We will update this story as we learn more information.