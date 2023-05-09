BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Extra security monitored the campus of West High Monday after apparent social media threats were made against the school.

Principal Megan Gregor sent a voicemail to parents Sunday night detailing the situation. She said, the Kern High School District Police Department is still investigating the threat and that students would be released from school one hour early.

No other details were shared about the threat. It was not immediately known whether the threat was credible.