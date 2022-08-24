BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man has died following a shooting at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center.

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot of the Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway near Buena Vista Road just after 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A man was found on the ground with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot near the Target. He was pronounced dead at the scene a police spokesperson said.

It was not clear what led up the shooting and no suspect information was immediately available.

The victim will be identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

We will update this story as we learn more information.