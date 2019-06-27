UPDATE: Two men shot while driving on Highway 99 near McFarland

CHP is investigating an early morning shooting that left to men injured on Highway 99.

Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a witness called 911 to report a vehicle that had been swerving on southbound 99.

When McFarland police arrived to where the car had stopped, they found two male occupants inside the car with gunshot wounds. The driver has major injuries and his passenger has minor injuries. They were both taken to the hospital.

According to police, the men were shot somewhere between McFarland and Delano on southbound 99. It is unknown if the shots were fired inside or outside the car.

As CHP continues to investigate, the No. 3 lane on southbound 99 will be closed from Sherwood Avenue through where the crime scene is located, which is around a mile long.

CHP is asking for anyone who may have information to call CHP Bakersfield at 396-6600.