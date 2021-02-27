Police investigating shooting in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting Saturday night near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Officers were called to the the area of East California Avenue and Baker Street at around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. At least one person was wounded but the severity of their wounds was not immediately known.

Several people arrived at a nearby hospital with unspecified injuries, and it was unclear if their injuries were related to the shooting.

We will update this story as we learn more information.