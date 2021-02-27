Police investigating shooting in East Bakersfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting Saturday night near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Officers were called to the the area of East California Avenue and Baker Street at around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. At least one person was wounded but the severity of their wounds was not immediately known.

Several people arrived at a nearby hospital with unspecified injuries, and it was unclear if their injuries were related to the shooting.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News