BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a rollover crash late Saturday night in central Bakersfield that injured at least one person.

Police and emergency crews were called to 24th and C streets at around 11:35 p.m.

The crash appeared to involve a white sedan that lost control rolled into an empty lot. The vehicle landed on its roof and was severely damaged. At least one person was injured and was taken away in an ambulance.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.