BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that severely injured a person Wednesday night in East Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Kentucky Street at aroud 9:40 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.

Officials said the victim suffered major injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

