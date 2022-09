BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a major injury shooting Friday night in southwest Bakersfield.

Officers and emergency crews were called to the area of District Boulevard just west of Gosford Road just after 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

At least one person suffered major injuries. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting or how many others may have been wounded.

We will update this story as we learn more information.