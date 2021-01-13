UPDATE: Person found with multiple gunshot wounds is pronounced dead in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating after a person was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead Wednesday night on Panama Lane near South H Street.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the area for a report of a victim of a shooting at around 9:50 p.m. One person was found under a vehicle in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information on the incident was immediately available. Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

We will update this story as we learn more information.