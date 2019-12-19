Police investigating incident along Highway 178 near Bedford Green Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers have shutdown eastbound and westbound traffic on Highway 178 in East Bakersfield after a person was found in the roadway with moderate to major injuries.

Police were called to the area on Highway 178 just before 11 p.m. One person was taken to Kern Medical.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident at Highway 178 late Wednesday night, but police said it started with an argument at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Bernard Street.

The two people involved in the argument were in a vehicle and got into a collision with another vehicle at Highway 178 near Bedford Green Drive.

Police remain on scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.