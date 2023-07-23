BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police responded to reports of a possible hit-and-run collision earlier today on Stockdale Highway.

Police say a man was found laying down in the roadway suffering from major injuries and immediately transported to a nearby hospital for care. The hit-and-run occurred on July 23, just before 3:30 p.m., police said. The accident occurred between Chapala Drive and Renfro Road on Stockdale Highway.

Police said the westbound lanes will be closed until the scene is cleared. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield

Police Department at 661-327-7111.