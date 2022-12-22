BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a disturbance in a neighborhood near Sing Lum Elementary.

A Bakersfield police spokesperson said officers were dispatched to the area of Coulter Court and Chaney Lane just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a large fight and possibly firearms being involved.

Several people have been detained at the scene for questioning. No arrests or weapons have been located, officials said.

Video from the scene shows officers entering a home and conducting a search.

The investigation is ongoing.