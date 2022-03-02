BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating the deaths of two people who were found Wednesday afternoon inside a home on H Street.

Officers were called to a home on H Street at 5th Street just after 2 p.m. for a suspicious circumstances call. The officers went inside the home and found two people dead inside. Their deaths are considered “suspicious” for now.

Detectives were called to the scene for further investigation and a cause of death was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.