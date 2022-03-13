BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died following a crash Sunday night in southwest Bakersfield.

Emergency crews were called to the area of the area of Harris and Old River roads just before 8 p.m. for a report of a collision involving a motorcycle.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known but one body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp on Harris Road near Gotham Way.

17 News has reached out to Bakersfield police for more information on the crash.

We will update this story as we learn more information.