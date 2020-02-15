Alcohol may be factor in collision that killed motorcyclist in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a collision that killed a motorcyclist Friday evening in Central Bakersfield.

Officers were called to the intersection of Chester Avenue and 2nd Street just before 6 p.m. for the collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Ken Sporer said it appears a vehicle made an unsafe turn as the motorcyclist approached the intersection. The motorcyclist collided with the vehicle and died of his injuries at the scene.

The man’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office.

Sporer said the driver of the vehicle was being evaluated for DUI.

Officers will have traffic blocked off at the intersection for several hours for further investigation.

