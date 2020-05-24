Police investigating deadly Central Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a person dead Saturday afternoon in Central Bakersfield.

Investigators are curently in a neighbood at 4th and V streets for the investigation.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Union Avenue for a report of a shooting just after 3:30 p.m.

It is early in the investigation but police said one person was killed by gunfire, another person was injured but it is unclear if the second person was a victim or a possibly involved as a suspect.

Several people have been detained for questioning.

