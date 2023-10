BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are being treated for injuries after a collision Monday evening at 21st and E streets in central Bakersfield.

The collision was reported at the intersection at around 5:45 p.m.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. A 17 News photojournalist at the scene said two people were being treated by first responders. Avoid the area if possible.