Motorcyclist killed in Southwest Bakersfield collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist has died following a collision Sunday evening in Southwest Bakersfield, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the area of White Lane and Ashe Road just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a collision. A motorcyclist — a man described as being in his late 20s by police — collided with the driver of an SUV. Medical responders pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

Bakersfield police Sgt. Chance Koerner said the cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the investigation is in its early stages.

Eastbound lanes of White Lane at Ashe Road will remain closed for several hours for the investigation.

