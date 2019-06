Bakersfield Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping.

Just after 8 p.m. Thursday night, police responded to the Walmart at 5075 Gosford Rd.

According to officers, two men walked past a juvenile at the store and made a comment to him.

The juvenile then feared the suspects were going to kidnap him.

The two men did not make any overt efforts toward the boy and left the store on foot.

Anyone with information can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.