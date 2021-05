BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating an apparent shooting Saturday night in South Bakersfield.

Police and emergency responders were called to a Fastrip at Pacheco Road and South Union Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. Evidence markers and shell casings could be seen on the ground behind police crime scene tape.

It was not immediately clear how may people may have been wounded or the severity of their wounds.

