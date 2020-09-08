Driver lost control of vehicle, struck and killed pedestrian before crashing into building: police

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) – Smoke from some of the state's wildfires is making its way into the kern river valley. It's not as picturesque as it would normally be, but that hasn't affected the holiday crowds. It was nothing but hazy skies in the valley today.

There's plenty of smoke surrounding Lake Isabella and you can't even see the mountains from across the river. Gary Ananian, the Executive Director of Kern River Conservancy says he could barely breathe.

"I don't have health issues but I felt like I was having health issues going up there," Ananian said. "Just unable to breathe, smoke is thick. Somehow there's about 30,000 people out there, hanging out on the river. I was in my car, I got out for two minutes, I thought geez how are these people sitting out here."

You can see all the trailers and RVs along the water from miles away. Hundreds brought their jet skis and boats to Lake Isabella this weekend. But that's not all they brought.

"I started at 8 o'clock this morning on the top of evans road at Alta Sierra and I picked up probably three trash cans in that 10 miles and then I stopped at South Fork and I've been down there for several hours and I can't even guess," said Bill Edwards, a Kern River Valley resident. "I've been dumping it in the big trash cans."

In addition to picking up your trash, Ananian says people should be careful when going into the water.