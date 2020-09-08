Driver lost control of vehicle, struck and killed pedestrian before crashing into building: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman driving south on Union Avenue lost control of her car Monday evening and struck and killed a pedestrian before crashing into a building, according to police.
The crash happened at about 7:45 p.m. near East 5th Street. The pedestrian, identified only as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene and his name will later be released by the coroner’s office.
Sgt. Rex Davenport said the woman showed no signs of drug or alcohol intoxication, and was uninjured. He said she remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.
The roadway was expected to remain closed until midnight. The front end of the car was protruding from a building and onto the sidewalk.