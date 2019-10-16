Police investigate shooting that wounded 1 man in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Police in Delano said one person was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening.

Police said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Street.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but Delano police Det. Larcellus Scott said a man, described as a Hispanic male in his early to mid-30s, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital, but his condition was unknown.

Officials did not release more information about the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Delano Police Department at 721-3377.