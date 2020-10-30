Police investigate shooting possibly related to vehicle burglary in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in a Southwest Bakersfield neighborhood that may be connected to a reported vehicle burglary in the area.

Police were called to the area of Hahn Avenue and Estero Street just after 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived, found one victim and another on Foxboro Avenue. One of the victims was described to be a male juvenile and the other a young adult male around 18 years old, according to police. They were both taken a hospital for treatment of minor to moderate gunshot wounds and are expected to survive.

The department said it’s unclear if the two victims were suspects in the reported burglary or if they were bystanders. It is also unclear if they were wounded by another suspect or by someone in the neighborhood who may have tried to stop the burglary.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.