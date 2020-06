BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that wounded one person on San Dimas Street.

Police were called to the 2700 block of San Dimas Street just after 6:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officials said a female victim suffered moderate wounds and a suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

