1 dead, 1 severely wounded in Southeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said one man was killed and another was hospitalized with severe wounds after a shooting Monday night in Southeast Bakersfield.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the area of Cottonwood and East Pacheco roads at around 8:05 p.m.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said another man was found in a vehicle with severe wounds at Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and East Brundage Lane. That man was taken to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story when we learn more information.

