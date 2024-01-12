BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person suffered major injuries during a shooting at a residence in south Bakersfield Friday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 6000 block of Provincetown Avenue, just north of Taft Highway before 6:30 a.m.

A 17 News photojournalist says crime scene tape has been set up and an ambulance arrived at the scene and entered the home.

Bakersfield Police Department officials confirmed to 17 News no schools in the area are on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.