1 man wounded in Clyde Street shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man in East Bakersfield late Friday night.

Police said officers were called to a ShotSpotter report of a shooting in the 300 block of Clyde Street at around 10:25 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man wounded by gunfire.

Officials said a man was taken to hospital with wounds described as “moderate.”

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police did not have a suspect description but said they were looking for a car described as possibly a white, mid-2000s Toyota Corolla.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.

