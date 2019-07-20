1 man wounded in Clyde Street shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police investigate a shooting at Virginia Avenue and Clyde Street.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man in East Bakersfield late Friday night.

Police said officers were called to a ShotSpotter report of a shooting in the 300 block of Clyde Street at around 10:25 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man wounded by gunfire.

Officials said a man was taken to hospital with wounds described as “moderate.”

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police did not have a suspect description but said they were looking for a car described as possibly a white, mid-2000s Toyota Corolla.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News