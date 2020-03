BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a reported robbery at the Valley Strong Credit Union on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Investigators are at the bank in the 3900 block of Mount Vernon Avenue. No other details were immediately available.

Police investigate robbery at Valley Strong Credit Union on March 19, 2020.

