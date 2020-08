BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said officers are investigating a shooting that severely wounded a person Saturday night in East Bakersfield.

Emergency crews and police were called to 1201 Baker St. just before 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Police taped off a crime scene in the Bank of America parking lot.

Bakersfield police said a victim suffered major injuries.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more information.