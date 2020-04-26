Police investigate death of man found in Downtown alley as suspicious

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said they are investigating the death of a man who was found in a Downtown alley Saturday evening as suspicious.

The police department said officers were called to the south alley in the 1900 block of 20th Street at around 6 p.m. for a report of a man lying face down and not breathing there.

The man was pronounced dead and the department is calling his death suspicious because of trauma that was found on his body. A spokesperson said it was enough to call the death suspicious.

A preliminary investigation showed there was no assault at the time of the man’s death, however.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the man and determine the cause of death.

