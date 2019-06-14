Police investigate death of man found in Bright Shadow Lane home as ‘suspicious’

Police investigate the death of a man at a home in the 4300 block of Bright Shadow Lane.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said they are investigating the death of a man discovered in an East Bakersfield home late Thursday night as suspicious.

Bakersfield police officers were called to a home in the 4300 block of Bright Shadow Lane at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man not breathing.

Officers arrived and were directed to a man suffering from an unknown condition and was pronounced dead.

The man was only described as being in his 40s.

BPD Sgt. Dennis Eddy said investigators are in the very early stages of the investigation of the man’s death.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.