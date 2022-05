BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s officials said the Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the death of a 5-year-old Las Vegas boy.

Oliver Michael Shine was found unresponsive in a pool on the 400 block of Penzance Drive on Saturday around 1 p.m.

He was taken to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 10:20 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact BPD at (661) 326-3803.