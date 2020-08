BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was hospitalized following a collision Saturday evening in Southwest Bakersfield.

The crash was reported just after 6 p.m. at Pensinger Road near Giocondo Avenue. It appeared like the vehicle collided through a fence and into a utility pole.

One person was seen being put into an ambulance and taken to a hospital, but their condition was not immediately known. The cause of the crash was not known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.