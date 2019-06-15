Pedestrian suffers ‘moderate to major’ injuries in Southwest Bakersfield collision

Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a man was struck and injured crossing the street on New Stine Road near California Avenue on Friday night.

The collision happened near the intersection at New Stine Road and Stockdale Highway at around 9:45 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian — only identified as an adult male — was not in the crosswalk when he was struck and suffered injuries described as “moderate to major.”

The pickup truck driver involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.