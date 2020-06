BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle Friday night in East Bakersfield.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Chico and Baker streets just after 10 p.m.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries were not immediately known.

Witnesses at the scene told 17 News the person that was struck was taken in away in an ambulance and was riding a bicycle before the collision.

We will update this story as we learn more information.