BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a collision involving a motorcyclist Saturday night in South Bakersfield.

The collision was reported at around 9:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of South H Street just north of White Lane. The motorcyclist was seriously hurt and taken to Kern Medical for treatment.

It wasn’t immediately clear if another vehicle was involved in the collision, Bakersfield police said.

We will update this story as we learn more information.