BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating an apparent shooting Saturday evening in South Bakersfield.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Planz Road and Raider Drive just before 6 p.m. EMTs could be seen treating at least one person. Spent shell casings could be seen on the ground.

17 News has reached out to Bakersfield police for more information.

We will update this story as we learn more information.