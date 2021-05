BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have been called to the area of L and 11th streets for an apparent shooting Friday night in Central Bakersfield.

Police were called to a neighborhood at L and 11th streets at around 10:45 p.m. At least one person was taken away in an ambulance. Shell casings were seen on the ground at the scene.

