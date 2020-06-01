Police identify man suspected of throwing bottles at officers, vandalizing headquarters during Saturday night protest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are looking for a man suspected of throwing bottles at officers and vandalizing the department’s headquarters during protests Saturday.

Police said the man was seen throwing bottles towards officers and later removed the letter “E” from the department’s building facade facing Truxtun Avenue.

The man is described as being in his mid-20s, with shoulder-length braids. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black shirt and long black shorts.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.