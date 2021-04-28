Police identify K-9 killed in shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – New details and heart-breaking video emerge tonight after a police K-9 was fatally shot in Southeast Bakersfield. His human colleagues offered a solemn farewell to the police dog killed in the line of duty last night, perhaps keeping his handler out of a deadly situation. First responders say it happened in a matter of minutes. Officers gathered at the emergency veterinary hospital after the grim news was delivered. Jango, the Belgian malinois, did not survive his injuries.

It began when Bakersfield Police tried to stop a stolen car on Highway 58 just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night. The driver swerved off the road after a chase, and crashed down an embankment. Deputies in the sheriff’s helicopter saw the suspect flee into a back yard on Feliz Drive near Simon Drive.

Video shows first responders trying to arrest the car thief, sending in veteran K-9 Jango. That’s when the gunman fired several shots at law enforcement, according to police.

“Officers approached the subject and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” said Sgt. Robert Pair, Public Information Officer for the Bakersfield Police Department. “The subject was struck, only identified at this time as an adult male.”

The shooter was pronounced dead at the scene, but he’s not the only one who was hit. Jango was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds, where he later passed away. Emotional video shows officers saying farewell.

Police have not released more information about the stolen car or the suspect. BPD says all officers involved were wearing body cameras, and the department plans to release the videos at a later date.