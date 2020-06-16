Police, firefighters searching bluffs after receiving report of child calling for mother

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police and firefighters were dispatched to the Panorama Bluffs late Monday after receiving a call from people on the bike path who thought they heard a child calling for their mother.

Police Sgt. Timothy Berchtold said at about 11:30 p.m. that officers have searched the hillside and not found anyone, and no one on the bluffs whom they questioned upon arrival saw or heard anything.

He said officers will be working with the Kern County Fire Department and using night vision equipment to continue the search.