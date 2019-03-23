Police DUI checkpoint set for Saturday evening

Bakersfield police will be out for a DUI checkpoint on Saturday evening.

Officers will be set up at an undisclosed location somewhere in the city between 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officers will look for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and to make sure drivers have proper licensing.

Police say announcing these checkpoints ahead of time can reduce alcohol-related crashes by up to 20 percent.

As a reminder, drivers caught driving impaired can face jail time and fines that can exceed $13,000.