Police detain 3 following pursuit, search in South Bakersfield neighborhood

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said officers detained three people who allegedly got out and ran from a vehicle that was possibly involved in an earlier shooting Saturday night.

Police were searching in the 2700 block of Dore Drive at around 9 p.m. The department said officers spotted a pickup truck in the area matching a description of a vehicle related to a shooting on T Street at happened at around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, three people got out of the truck and ran. Officers pursued the suspects on foot and eventually detained three people. The three were only described as juveniles.

Inside the pickup truck, officers said they found live ammunition matching the caliber that was allegedly used in the reported shooting in the 200 block of T Street. It was not clear if anyone was wounded in the T Street shooting.

A department spokesperson could not immediately confirm that the people detained, the vehicle, and the ammunition found in the 2700 block of Dore Drive were related to the T Street shooting. The department’s investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.