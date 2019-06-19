Police department review finds officer was justified in deadly Hahn Avenue shooting

Police officer opened fire on a man who police said had a pellet gun that looked like a semi-automatic firearm in August 2018.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department Critical Incident Review Board determined an officer was justified in a shooting that left a man dead last August on Hahn Avenue.

The board said all shots fired by Officer Alejandro Patino were legal and within department policy when he opened fire on Christopher Okamoto, killing him on Aug. 19, 2018.

The department said officers were called to Okamoto’s home for a domestic violence call at around 11:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Hahn Avenue.

According to the department, when Okamoto confronted officers, he had a pellet pistol and not a real gun. The pellet pistol had design features identical to a semi-automatic firearm, officials said.

Patino was returned to active duty following the review.