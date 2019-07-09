Police confirm link between murder of Micah Holsonbake and disappearance of Baylee Despot

There is an update tonight in the cases of three friends who either went missing or were murdered within a month of each other last spring.

The cases the public and the media have long called the “Bakersfield 3” may soon be referred to as the Bakersfield 2.

While Bakersfield Police have previously said there are a number of similarities in the disappearances of Micah Holsonbake and Baylee Despot, for the first time they are confirming they believe the two cases are connected. As far as the murder of James Kulstad, investigators say they are aware of the mutual people the three hung out with, but say they’ve yet to find evidence definitively linking James’ homicide to Baylee and Micah’s disappearances.

Last March, 34-year-old Micah Holsonbake vanished. About two weeks later, his friend 38-year-old James Kulstad was gunned down in a quiet Southwest neighborhood. About two weeks after that, 20-year-old Baylee Despot went missing. The mothers of the three soon connected, realizing their children ran in the same social circle. United in their journey for answers, the mothers began calling their children the Bakersfield 3. The public and the media have grouped the three cases together ever since.

But the moms say today’s announcement from police doesn’t change anything because it’s what they too have thought all along. They say they’ve never believed that the same person that the same person was responsible for the murders and disappearance of all three. But they say they do believe the same person is responsible for the murder of Micah Holsonbake and disappearance of Baylee Despot. While they think James’ killer is a different individual, they’ve still felt the cases are connected because of the common circle of friends between the three. Bakersfield Police say they too are aware of the mutual associates between James, Micah, and Baylee, but again are linking only Baylee and Micah’s cases as of now.

BPD says as it pertains to Micah and Baylee, there are commonalities between witnesses, locations, and evidence. Today investigators sent out a news release asking for information on Baylee and Micah’s case.

Baylee and Micah have been missing for over a year. However Micah’s case is considered a homicide because last August, his severed arm was found in a duffle bag in the Kern River. Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $16,000 for information on Baylee Despot’s case, and $10,000 for the cases of Micah Holsonbake and James Kulstad. You may remember this money came from donations from the board of supervisors after the mothers vigorously campaigned for donations for the nonprofit Secret Witness.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Baylee Despot and the murder of Micah Holsonbake, or the murder of James Kulstad you’re asked to call Secret Witness at (661)-322-4040.